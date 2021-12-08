Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $10.86

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $10.41. Grifols shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 5,349 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

