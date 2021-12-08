Grimm Reaches Market Capitalization of $491,638.86 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Grimm has a market cap of $491,638.86 and $67.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded up 257.9% against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00018069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001537 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

