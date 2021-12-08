Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Hits $26.92 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. Grin has a total market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,885.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,431.70 or 0.08709164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00329347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.15 or 0.00951451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00081261 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.33 or 0.00413333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.31 or 0.00305219 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 91,037,760 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

