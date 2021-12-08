Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) SVP Sells $326,436.88 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $202.08. 153,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.57%.

GPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

