Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.6668 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

