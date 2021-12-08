Gulden Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $58,177.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00325405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,665,268 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

