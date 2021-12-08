Guy Chiarello Sells 20,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00.

FISV traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.95. 156,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,247. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

