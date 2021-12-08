GYEN Market Cap Reaches $23.98 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.76 or 0.08739802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00081812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,193.66 or 1.00844497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002816 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

