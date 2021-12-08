Hailiang Education Group (HLG) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ: HLG) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hailiang Education Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hailiang Education Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hailiang Education Group Competitors 340 1188 1460 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 112.99%. Given Hailiang Education Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hailiang Education Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91% Hailiang Education Group Competitors 1.03% -28.43% 6.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million $199.99 million 13.54 Hailiang Education Group Competitors $487.08 million -$8.25 million -18.44

Hailiang Education Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hailiang Education Group. Hailiang Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.