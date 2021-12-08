Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,863.13

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,863.13 ($37.97) and traded as high as GBX 3,116 ($41.32). Halma shares last traded at GBX 3,115 ($41.31), with a volume of 434,980 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.12) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($39.52) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.12) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,651.20 ($35.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,976.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,863.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($41.60), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($415,992.57).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

