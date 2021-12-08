Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €20.22 ($22.72) and last traded at €20.22 ($22.72). Approximately 34,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.55 ($21.97).

HHFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.70 ($25.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of €19.82 and a 200 day moving average of €20.16.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

