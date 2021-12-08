Hamster Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Hamster has a total market cap of $45.74 million and approximately $958,427.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,369.13 or 0.08644286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00061819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00080742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,775.45 or 1.00458679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.