Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.37

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and traded as low as $18.17. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 34,512 shares trading hands.

HSNGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.7846 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76.

About Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

