Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Alphabet by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,861.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,709.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

