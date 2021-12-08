Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $41,215,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 809,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 752,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

