Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.23 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $2.23 billion and $96.20 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.00379346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00220980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,272,294,202 coins and its circulating supply is 11,459,602,202 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

