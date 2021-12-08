Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 184 ($2.44) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:HWG opened at GBX 175 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.45).

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 9,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £15,417.36 ($20,444.72).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

