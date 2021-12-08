Hashgard (GARD) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $112,583.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00044631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00220666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

