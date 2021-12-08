Haven Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $946,409.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.83 or 0.00013531 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $107.17 million and $946,409.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,471.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,432.78 or 0.08782711 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00326971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.59 or 0.00952188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00081150 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.81 or 0.00415692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.86 or 0.00294933 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,691,997 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

