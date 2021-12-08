Havy Market Capitalization Tops $49,261.97 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Havy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Havy has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Havy has a total market cap of $49,261.97 and approximately $549.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040401 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official website is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havy using one of the exchanges listed above.

