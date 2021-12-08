HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CODX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,592. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $256.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

