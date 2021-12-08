HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HDB opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

