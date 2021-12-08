Head to Head Analysis: Dalrada (DFCO) versus Its Competitors

Dalrada (OTCMKTS: DFCO) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Dalrada to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dalrada and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada $3.41 million $90,000.00 -41.50 Dalrada Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.19

Dalrada’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada. Dalrada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dalrada and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada Competitors 220 792 1002 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 13.52%. Given Dalrada’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dalrada has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada -17.39% -0.56% -23.05% Dalrada Competitors 6.16% -4.69% 7.02%

Risk and Volatility

Dalrada has a beta of 7.68, indicating that its share price is 668% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada’s peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dalrada peers beat Dalrada on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company was founded by Brian Bonar in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

