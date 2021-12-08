Head-To-Head Analysis: OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) & Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and Mace Security International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.10 million 2.74 $13.26 million N/A N/A Mace Security International $15.39 million 1.07 $1.70 million $0.02 12.78

OriginClear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mace Security International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OriginClear and Mace Security International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -450.17% N/A -909.82% Mace Security International 9.37% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

OriginClear has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mace Security International beats OriginClear on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

