Head to Head Analysis: The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) vs. COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Coretec Group and COMSovereign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Coretec Group and COMSovereign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million ($0.02) -2.50 COMSovereign $9.43 million 7.34 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

The Coretec Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COMSovereign.

Volatility & Risk

The Coretec Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Coretec Group and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coretec Group N/A -184.73% -130.50% COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94%

Summary

COMSovereign beats The Coretec Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. Its product includes a 3D volumetric display under the CSpace brand. The company was founded on August 11, 1995 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

