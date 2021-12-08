Head-To-Head Comparison: GigaMedia (GIGM) and Its Rivals

GigaMedia (NASDAQ: GIGM) is one of 104 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GigaMedia to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86% GigaMedia Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.40%

This table compares GigaMedia and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.88 million -$1.29 million -9.31 GigaMedia Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion -1.70

GigaMedia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GigaMedia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaMedia Competitors 954 3953 8290 271 2.58

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 17.38%. Given GigaMedia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GigaMedia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia’s peers have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GigaMedia peers beat GigaMedia on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

