Head-To-Head Contrast: Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) and Its Rivals

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Glen Burnie Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million $1.67 million 14.56 Glen Burnie Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $208.72 million 12.24

Glen Burnie Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Glen Burnie Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.06% 7.12% 0.58% Glen Burnie Bancorp Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Glen Burnie Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Glen Burnie Bancorp Competitors 2156 8946 7227 508 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.07%. Given Glen Burnie Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glen Burnie Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Glen Burnie Bancorp rivals beat Glen Burnie Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

