Head-To-Head Contrast: Psychemedics (PMD) & Its Rivals

Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Psychemedics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Psychemedics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics 1.73% 3.15% 1.71% Psychemedics Competitors -141.74% -15.44% -9.80%

Risk & Volatility

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics’ peers have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Psychemedics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics Competitors 265 893 1376 39 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 49.98%. Given Psychemedics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Psychemedics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Psychemedics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $21.36 million -$3.86 million 131.69 Psychemedics Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -0.92

Psychemedics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Psychemedics. Psychemedics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Psychemedics peers beat Psychemedics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

