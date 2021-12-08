Head to Head Review: American Business Bank (AMBZ) and The Competition

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS: AMBZ) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Business Bank to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 34.30% N/A N/A American Business Bank Competitors 20.87% 10.78% 0.87%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Business Bank and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A American Business Bank Competitors 1075 3146 2628 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 69.40%. Given American Business Bank’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Business Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Business Bank has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank’s rivals have a beta of 23.13, meaning that their average share price is 2,213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Business Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $98.80 million $28.77 million 9.02 American Business Bank Competitors $12.70 billion $1.60 billion 11.10

American Business Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank. American Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Business Bank rivals beat American Business Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

