Head-To-Head Review: Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Holicity and MakeMyTrip, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A MakeMyTrip 0 1 2 0 2.67

MakeMyTrip has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.68%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares Holicity and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip -13.79% -3.69% -2.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holicity and MakeMyTrip’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 17.42 -$55.64 million ($0.29) -93.72

Holicity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It operates through the following three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. The Air Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international air tickets. The Hotels and Packages segment provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Bus Ticketing segment provides the facility to book domestic and international bus tickets. MakeMyTrip was founded by Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow on April 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.

