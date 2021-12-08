Head-To-Head Review: SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) vs. Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) and Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmileDirectClub and Item 9 Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmileDirectClub $656.78 million 1.84 -$78.37 million ($0.71) -4.38 Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 11.19 -$12.27 million N/A N/A

Item 9 Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmileDirectClub.

Profitability

This table compares SmileDirectClub and Item 9 Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmileDirectClub -11.91% -45.13% -3.65% Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SmileDirectClub and Item 9 Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmileDirectClub 6 5 1 0 1.58 Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus price target of $6.27, suggesting a potential upside of 101.70%. Item 9 Labs has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.04%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than SmileDirectClub.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Item 9 Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SmileDirectClub has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmileDirectClub beats Item 9 Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria. It offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

