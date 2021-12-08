Head to Head Survey: Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) vs. Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Benson Hill and Vital Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vital Farms 0 3 2 0 2.40

Benson Hill currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.33%. Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.20%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benson Hill and Vital Farms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.35 $8.80 million $0.12 148.33

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Benson Hill and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22% Vital Farms 2.23% 3.55% 2.96%

Summary

Vital Farms beats Benson Hill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

