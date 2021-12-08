Head-To-Head Survey: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) versus CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Jamf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.39 $6.82 million N/A N/A Jamf $269.45 million 13.87 -$22.77 million ($0.51) -61.57

CLPS Incorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Jamf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Jamf -17.35% -0.64% -0.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CLPS Incorporation and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Jamf 0 1 4 0 2.80

Jamf has a consensus target price of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 31.85%. Given Jamf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats Jamf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents. The company was founded by Raymond Ming Hui Lin in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

