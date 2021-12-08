Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.82

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.82 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 79202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Truist Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,892,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

