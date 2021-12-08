HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,273.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after acquiring an additional 101,186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

