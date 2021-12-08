HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.30-$1.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,155. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4,371.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthEquity stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

