HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Cut to $52.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,273.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

