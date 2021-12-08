HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.30-$1.35 EPS.

HQY stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4,273.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.