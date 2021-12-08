HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 628,836 shares.The stock last traded at $45.06 and had previously closed at $42.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,471.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,469 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

