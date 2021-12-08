Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $48,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

