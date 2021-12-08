Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after purchasing an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after purchasing an additional 400,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

