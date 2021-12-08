Hedera Hashgraph Reaches Market Cap of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00179627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00035717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003341 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.28 or 0.00570352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015840 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00060746 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.