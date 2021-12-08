HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $178,837.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $269.58 million and $178,837.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00161662 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

