Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $56.64 million and $1.43 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hegic has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.10 or 0.00227252 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 672,647,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.