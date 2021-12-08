HEICO (HEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $151.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.46 and a 200 day moving average of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

