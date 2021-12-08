HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €58.00 ($65.17) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. Barclays set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.03 ($85.42).

HEI stock traded up €0.66 ($0.74) on Wednesday, reaching €61.84 ($69.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €57.20 ($64.27) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($91.06).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

