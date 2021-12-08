HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given New €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($69.66) to €58.00 ($65.17) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HDELY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

HDELY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

