HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.60

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and traded as low as $13.82. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 136,822 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

