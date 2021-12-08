Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading Up 6.7%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €2.71 ($3.04) and last traded at €2.70 ($3.03). Approximately 1,994,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.53 ($2.84).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HDD shares. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.47) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.26) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $821.71 million and a PE ratio of -38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

