Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Helios Technologies worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $456,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.06. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.14 and a one year high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,142 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

